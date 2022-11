November 17, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission and named retired Madras High Court judge V. Bharathidasan as its chairperson. Retired IAS officers S. Karuthiah Pandian, M. Jayaraman, R. Sudalai Kannan and K. Megraj, former Registrar of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Peru. Mathiyazhagan and Principal of Karuppannan Mariappan College at Muthur in Tiruppur district S.P. Saravanan are the other members.