Backward Classes Commission had sought time to submit report on Vanniyar reservation: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

April 13, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, April 13, 2023 informed the Legislative Assembly that the State Backward Classes Commission had asked for more time to submit its report on the internal reservation for Vanniyars. The State government had not suo motu extended the time by six months, he clarified.

PMK floor leader G.K. Mani contended that the extension would place at disadvantaged position Vanniyar community students, who were writing plus two examinations and would be applying for engineering colleges and NEET.

Countering it, the Chief Minister pointed out that earlier the 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniakula Kshatriyas within the Most Backward Classes quota was quashed by the Madras High Court and subsequently in the Supreme Court because the quota was not finalised in a proper manner.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan argued that though the government had extended the period for six months, the Commission headed by Justice Bharathidasan could submit its report even in four months and it would benefit the students.

The Chief Minister said the AIADMK government had come out with the announcement on reservation for Vanniyars on the day election to the Assembly was notified in February 2021. “The DMK government went up to the Supreme Court to fight the case (challenging the internal quota). Now the time for the Commission to submit has been extended on its request,” he said.

Mr. Mani contended Vanniyars badly needed a separate reservation since the majority of the community members were poor and living in huts. “Per capita income is the lowest among them. None of the members of the community were selected as DSP or sub-collector,” he claimed.

At one point, Mr. Mani turned angry and uttered certain harsh words that were expunged by Speaker M. Appavu.

The Chief Minister and Mr. Duraimurugan said Mr. Mani could talk about the issue in detail since the demand for grants for the Backward Classes would be taken up in the House on Thursday.

The AIADMK members, particularly, K.P. Munusamy objected to Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi (TVK) leader Velmurugan’s claim that before the emergence of the PMK and his party, Vanniyars voted solidly for the DMK.

