Bay system likely to reach T.N. coast by December 2

Many places to receive moderate rain

The next low pressure area has formed over south Andaman sea and the adjoining areas of the south-east Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to become a depression by Monday and start bringing scattered rainfall to coastal and south Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the weather system is expected to intensify further and move westwards towards Sri Lanka. It may reach the south Tamil Nadu coast by December 2. The intensity of rainfall will gradually increase and become widespread in the State and Puducherry from December 1.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said, “There is a marginal chance of the weather system becoming a cyclonic storm, and we are tracking the system. We are yet to fix a place where the system will reach the south Tamil Nadu coast. Many places in the State will receive moderate rain between December 1 and 3.”

A few places in the northern districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain. The system may have more influence in the southern districts, yielding even an extremely heavy rainfall of over 24 cm at one or two places, he said.

“There would be more clarity on the movement of the system and rainfall intensity on Sunday. Chennai, too, has a chance of rain next week,” Mr. Balachandran said. The IMD has forecast a relatively dry weather over the city till Monday, with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, interior districts recorded moderate to heavy rain. Mettupatti in Madurai district received the day’s highest of 9 cm.

The State’s seasonal rain since October 1 remains deficit by 14%, though the rain from Cyclone Nivar helped to bridge a wider gap. The next system is expected to wipe out the shortfall in the southern and interior districts, officials said.