Battling the virus: medical officer recounts time spent in isolation

‘Being at home does a world of good for one’s emotions’

For B. Savitha, who just completed the 16-day home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, it is time to look ahead.

The medical officer was posted at a rural health centre, but was asked to report at the COVID-19 Control Room in Teynampet when the number of cases rose in the State capital.

The 25-year-old Tambaram resident rode a two-wheeler to work daily. “I am the only one who goes out to buy groceries and other essentials. So I used to isolate myself from the rest of the family,” she said.

Keeping others away

Her family includes an 80-year-old grandmother and parents who are in their 50s. Her grandmother is diabetic, hypertensive and also has gastric problems. She underwent hospitalisation for acute pancreatitis last month. Her father, too, is diabetic and hypertensive. Her mother is mildly hypertensive.

When she had fever on June 22, she decided to get herself tested. The medical officer whom she consulted advised home isolation.

“Ours is a fairly large house and I decided to isolate myself in a room, far from my grandmother and father. Only my mother was allowed near my room, that too to leave food outside the door on a stool,” Dr. Savitha said.

The fever subsided after three days but then she lost her sense of smell and taste.

“Now, I can identify powerful odours like perfume. I can taste, but cannot identify them yet,” Dr. Savitha said.

“I kept watch on my oxygen saturation levels. Ours is an apartment complex and we live on the second floor. My room is well-ventilated and has an attached bathroom. Being at home does a world of good for one’s emotions,” she said.

For the first two days, she did not take calls from relatives or friends.

Interacting with others

“I spoke only to my seniors and colleagues as they needed to remain informed. A batchmate who picked up the virus from a fever clinic in Royapuram had all 100 persons from the class calling her. It worsens depression,” she said.

Her father informed the apartment association to keep children safe, she said.

During isolation, she concentrated on deep breathing exercises, mopping the floor and cleaning her bathroom. “I see it as a bout of cold and fever. I will remain in isolation until the COVID-19 scare blows over to ensure that my family isn’t infected,” she said.