Battle against mosquitoes: One vector-control activity to be conducted every Thursday in T.N.

October 10, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The activities include clearing of tyres, and campaigns to make schools, colleges, public buildings and health facilities, free of mosquitoes

The Hindu Bureau

A Chennai Corporation worker engaged in fumigation to control the spread of mosquitoes. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Every Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s Public health Department, will take up one vector-control activity on a campaign mode, to reduce the burden of vector-borne diseases such as dengue.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam, has told deputy directors of health services that apart from regular, integrated vector-control activities being carried out in the field, emphasising and strengthening one vector control activity, every Thursday, under a massive campaign mode, would help reduce the burden of the disease.

In line with this, deputy directors are to carry out a tyre removal campaign in the first week (as they can serve as breeding sources), followed by an Aedes-free campaign in schools, colleges and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres in the second week. Aedes-free campaigns in government and private hospitals, primary health centres (PHC) and Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) premises are to be carried out in the third week, and a similar campaign in other government building premises in the fourth week.

Aedes aegypti is the mosquito that can spread dengue fever, chikungunya and Zika fever, among other diseases.

A plan of action at the block level should be prepared, in coordination with the respective local body, the DPH has said.

Deputy directors should ensure that the premises of all government and private schools/colleges, ICDS centres, government and private hospitals, PHCs, UPHCs and government buildings in the district are made mosquito-free before the ensuing monsoon season, the official said. These campaign activities should be carried out with necessary visibility, to create awareness for community mobilisation and sustainability of the activities, he added.

