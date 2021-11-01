Batting for fruit bats, Sampatti residents say no to firecrackers

Thousands of mammals nest in the fruit trees growing out of the ruins of a temple located near Balraj’s house

Sampatti village, located on the outskirts of Manapparai town, will remain tranquil this Deepavali, as it has for the past nine years — all for a lofty cause.

The residents are playing samaritan to a large population of fruit bats nesting on a cluster of trees on the property of a farmer.

A. Balraj shifted to a house nestled between large trees, near his ancestral property, years ago. The remains of a temple dedicated to his family deity too stands here, and from its ruins grow several large peepal trees, on which thousands of bats nest.

When he began to live in the house, Mr. Balraj noticed that many people would come hunt the bats, especially during the day, when the mammals slept. The people in the area consumed bat meat.

Mr. Balraj said he started offering the bats protection, thinking of them as his babies. “I provide them food through my fruit trees and shelter. They are safe here,” he says with pride. Sometimes the bats make a unique sound when they are hurt, and Mr. Balraj recognises it and rushes to check on them.

He owns 10 acres of land around the trees, and cultivates various crops. He makes sure that crackers are not burst in the area. “Bats are very sensitive creatures. If you stand near the trees and clap or even rustle some leaves, they get disturbed. Firecrackers are very harmful to them,” he said.

While several villagers protested, they eventually understood his intention and respected it. They, instead, light lamps and celebrate the festival by preparing food and offering prayers.

Mr. Balraj’s family has second thoughts on renovating the ruined temple in favour of the bats. “We initially planned to rebuild the ruined structure. Since that would mean uprooting the trees and displacing the bats, our family decided to construct a temple near the old structure,” Mr. Balraj said, adding: “We have to make sure that the construction does not get too noisy, as the bats will get disturbed.”