Battery operated passenger vehicles to get permits without any fee, says Tamil Nadu government

June 29, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order stating that all passenger vehicles which are battery-operated (as defined under clause (u) of rule 2 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, such as e-autorickshaws, e-taxis and private EV buses) or passenger vehicles that are driven on methanol or ethanol fuel, shall be issued permits by the transport department without a fee.

“This is an example of how receptive this government is to the needs of the industry,” Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa said, in a release.

“Based on feedback from the industry, we are also working on improving EV charging infra across Tamil Nadu. All these steps are sure to significantly drive up the demand for EV vehicles in the state,” he added. This has plugged an important policy gap and will facilitate the expansion of EV fleets in Tamil Nadu.

Registration of EVs plying as passenger transport will now commence in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, permits were not being issued for battery operated passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles driven on methanol or ethanol fuel. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, had issued a notification in 2018 stating that battery operated passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles driven on methanol or ethanol fuel were exempted from obtaining a permit, with the intention of promoting green vehicles. As the implementing authority, the Transport Commissioner of the Government of Tamil Nadu had pointed out that without the process of registration and issuing of permits, there would be regulation issues and field problems.

At a roundtable organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu on June 16, 2023, members of the EV industry apprised Mr. Rajaa, of this issue. The Minister immediately requested the intervention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who instructed that appropriate orders be issued at the earliest for facilitative regulation to make battery-operated shared passenger vehicles operational on the ground.

On June 28, 2023, Principal Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, P. Amudha, issued an order stating that all transport vehicles which are battery-operated or are driven on methanol or ethanol fuel (except goods vehicle whose gross vehicle weight is below 3,000 kg) shall be issued a permit by the Transport Department without a permit fee.