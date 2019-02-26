Tamil Nadu

Battery-operated car for Perundurai Medical College

The battery-operated car at the IRT Perundurai Medical College in Perundurai.

The battery-operated car at the IRT Perundurai Medical College in Perundurai.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

To serve the needs of patients visiting the IRT Perundurai Medical College, a battery-operated car was inducted into service here on Sunday.

Under the MLA Local Area Development Fund, Perundurai MLA Thoppu. N.D. Venkatachalam purchased a car at ₹ 8 lakh that was handed over to the college to mark the 71st birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa here. The key was handed over to Dean M. Rajendran.

Mr. Venkatachalam said that the medical college was one of the premier government medical institutions where hundreds of patients visited every day. Hence, the battery-operated car would help the patients move inside the hospital premises.

