Battered roads a nightmare for motorists

Several roads in Vellore city and its suburbs are lying in a battered condition, thanks to collective official apathy.

Residents and motorists said that the underground drainage work and water pipeline laying works are in progress across the city. But the contractors delayed the project causing further delay in handing over to the next agency to relay the roads.

To add to the woes, many roads are still being dug up although the monsoon is already under way. Arcot Road and Anna Salai (Officers Line) were dug up about three months ago and the work was completed soon after. But these roads have been left with dust and stones for the motorists to manoeuvre.

In Officers Line, people from toll gate side take the middle of the road, thus jeopardising the lives of road users from the opposite direction. The poor condition of the road makes even the heavy vehicle drivers to drive recklessly.

The worst case is that of the two-kilometre stretch in Officers Line from Sankarampalayam to Raja signal, which runs parallel to Arni Road.

The TWAD Board is yet to complete its pipeline laying work although it had begun digging the road a few months ago. So much so that people wake up each morning to find new areas being trenched.

With rains already started, the road looks like a ‘paddyfield’ ready for sowing. No one has taken the responsibility to relay these roads.

Works under review

The Collector, A. Shanmuga Sundaram, called for a review meeting with municipal administration, highways and TWAD Board officials to sort these issues out, across the district.

In Vellore corporation limits, water pipeline laying works are being carried out by TWAD Board for a distance of 693.78 km and roads measuring 73.4 km were relaid after the completion of projects.

Works are under way in Arcot Road and Anna Salai for about 30km and of this, works were completed along 26 km. The remaining four roads would be relaid after the TWAD board completes their work within the next few days. The underground drainage work are under way in the city for 43 km, Collectorate sources said.

Similarly, roads that were dug up in Arakkonam, Ambur and Tirupattur municipalities would be relaid after the works are over, they said.