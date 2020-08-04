Baskaran is new IGP of Police Academy

CHENNAI

04 August 2020 15:33 IST

The State government on Tuesday issued orders posting N. Baskaran, Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Chennai, as IGP, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur, in the place of Mahender Kumar Rathod, on medical leave.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Railways, M. Pandian, was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic-North, Chennai, in the place of M.V. Jaya Gauri, posted as DIG, Railways, Chennai.

