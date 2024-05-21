GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Basic life support training for volunteers held in Tiruvannamalai

Published - May 21, 2024 07:20 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

MGM Healthcare, a Chennai based multispecialty quaternary care hospital, organized a Basic Life Support (BLS) training session for more than 100 staff members and volunteers at the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the awareness session was conducted by expert doctors from the hospital to emphasise the importance of basic life support. The session was done by the hospital’s Emergency Department, led by U. Meenakshisundaram, Director, Department of Neurology, and also a trustee of the temple, and Ram Mohan, Head, Emergency Department, of the hospital.  

The team conducted on-ground BLS training on the temple premises with the help of the temple’s trust board. The initiative was aimed to equip more people with BLS support skills to handle medical emergencies effectively.

As part of the session, Dr. Ram Mohan highlighted various health precautions to be taken when encountering someone in need of medical assistance. He also provided a demonstration of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) using a mannequin during the training session. Participants practiced CPR on the mannequin. Additionally, the doctors guided the staff on managing the effects of extreme temperatures, crucial during the scorching summer heat.

The awareness sessions included demonstrations and interactive training on key aspects of BLS such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), choking relief and emergency response protocols, the release said.

