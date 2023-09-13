HamberMenu
Basic income scheme: Rejected applicants can appeal

September 13, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The women whose applications to benefit from the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme have been rejected could appeal against the decision.

According to an official press release, the applicants would be intimated about the status of their application from September 18.

“Those whose applications have not been accepted could make an appeal within 30 days of the receipt of the SMS through the e-Seva centre,” it said. The appeal would be scrutinised within 30 days.

The Revenue Divisional Officer would function as the appellate authority, and the appeals filed online would be verified with the data available with the government. If necessary, the authorities would carry out a field visit.

