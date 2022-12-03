Baseless allegations made against politicians will have a considerable impact throughout their career, says Madras High Court

December 03, 2022 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - Chennai

Any baseless publication made against a politician would have considerable impact throughout his political career. Therefore, the rules of fairness, impartiality, accuracy and dispassionate evaluation of facts which apply to the mainstream media would have to be followed by anti-corruption crusaders too while taking to the social media, the Madras High Court said.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy made the observations while restraining non-governmental organisation (NGO) Arappor Iyakkam from accusing former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of having been involved in the alleged tender irregularities worth ₹692 crore in the State Highways department when the latter held the portfolio between 2019 and 2021.

The judge said, the NGO primarily appeared to have found fault with the Performance Based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) system to level baseless allegations against Mr. Palaniswami though it was actually introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and continued to be followed by the Highways department since then.

Stating that no unsuccessful bidder had approached the court alleging any irregularities and that the NGO too had not challenged the PBMC system by way of a writ petition knowing well that courts would not interfere with government policy decisions, the judge said, Arappor Iyakkam had simply lodged a criminal complaint and then defamed Mr. Palaniswami.

Justice Ramasamy pointed out that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption too had so far not registered any First Information Report (FIR) on the basis of the criminal complaint. Yet, a copy of the complaint was circulated on social media by the NGO. “It is a deliberate and intentional act to defame the dignity and reputation of the applicant,” he wrote.

He went on to state that Ministers had no role to interfere with administrative functions by virtue of the Tamil Nadu Government Business Rules and Secretariate Instructions, 1978 and that implementation of government policies and contractual matters were dealt with only by the government officials in the tender scrutinizing committees.

Nevertheless, the NGO had downloaded a bunch of documents from various websites, substituted its own views to that of the tender processing authorities and made untenable allegations that Mr. Palaniswami had indulged in corruption to the tune of crores of rupees and that he had shown favouritism by awarding contracts to his relatives, the judge said.

He also agreed with the former Chief Minister’s counsel S.R. Rajagopal that the timing of the allegations levelled by the NGO too made its intentions highly suspect. The counsel had claimed that Mr. Palaniswami’s political adversaries had joined hands with the NGO to tarnish his image exactly when he got elected as interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

“Reputation is an integral and important part of the dignity of an individual and it also forms the basis of many decisions in a democratic society... Protection of reputation is conducive to public good. It is in the public interest that the reputation of public figures should not be debased falsely,” the judge said.

He also said: “Right to free speech does not give a right to an individual to defame others. The citizens have a correlative duty of not interfering with the liberty of other individuals since everybody has a right to reputation and right to live with dignity. It is well settled that in a democratic set up, no one has right to disparage the reputation of another.”