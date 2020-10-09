Bars may take time to reopen

PUDUCHERRY

09 October 2020 01:51 IST

Despite clearance from the government to reopen bars from October 1, many owners are taking their own time to reopen the bars.

A source in the Excise Department said many of the bars are taking time to reopen due to various reasons including time needed to clean up the premises after remaining closed for several months.

“Only a few liquor sale outlets-cum-bars have opened. Others want to wait for some more time before reopening,” the source said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to a bar owner, the traders are apprehensive about returns if they open the outlets with all restrictions in place. “Business is down in liquor shops due to the hike in excise duty imposed when IMFL outlets were allowed to function from May-end. Obviously, the price of liquor will be more in bars and the traders are not sure of getting customers,” the owner said. Some of the bars need more time to clean up their premises and procure new stock, he added.

Bar Association members on Thursday met Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Shashvat Sauraubh to discuss issues.