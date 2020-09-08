Barrage to come up across the Cauvery in Karur

CHENNAI

08 September 2020 05:27 IST

A barrage, estimated at a cost of ₹406.5 crore, is to come up across the Cauvery in Karur district.

Issuing an order last month in this regard, the Public Works Department allowed the State Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation to seek funds under the infrastructure development assistance programme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

To be located in Pugalur taluk (earlier known as Manmangalam taluk), the proposed barrage, the left bank of which would fall in the Paramathi Velur constituency of Namakkal district, would span over a length of 1.05 km with 73 shutters. It can store 750 to 800 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, benefitting 3,801.63 acres of land. Besides meeting the requirements of farmers for irrigation, the facility will enable improvement of the water sources in the area and the groundwater table.

Advertising

Advertising

The government has permitted the Corporation to get the barrage project implemented as a deposit work through the Tiruchi region of the Water Resources Department in the PWD.