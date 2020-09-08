Barrage to come up across the Cauvery in Karur

A barrage, estimated at a cost of ₹406.5 crore, is to come up across the Cauvery in Karur district.
Issuing an order last month in this regard, the Public Works Department allowed the State Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation to seek funds under the infrastructure development assistance programme of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
To be located in Pugalur taluk (earlier known as Manmangalam taluk), the proposed barrage, the left bank of which would fall in the Paramathi Velur constituency of Namakkal district, would span over a length of 1.05 km with 73 shutters. It can store 750 to 800 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, benefitting 3,801.63 acres of land. Besides meeting the requirements of farmers for irrigation, the facility will enable improvement of the water sources in the area and the groundwater table.
The government has permitted the Corporation to get the barrage project implemented as a deposit work through the Tiruchi region of the Water Resources Department in the PWD.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath