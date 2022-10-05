B. Arch. counselling to begin in Tamil Nadu on October 8

1,607 candidates found eligible for admission

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 05, 2022 14:01 IST

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Committee will begin counselling for B.Arch. from October 9 for general category students for the academic year 2022-23. 

On Wednesday, the committee released the merit list. Of the 2,491 applications that were received, 1,607 candidates were found to be eligible. Among them, three candidates with disabilities, 22 sports persons and 18 wards of ex-servicemen were found eligible for counselling under general category. 

Under preferential reservation of 7.5% seats for government school students, there were none in the persons with disability and sports categories. One government school student has qualified under wards of ex-servicemen for a seat under preferential reservation quota.

A total of 1,114 have qualified in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture and 70 in Joint Engineering Examination. As many as 423 candidates have qualified in both tests. 

TNEA officials said 38 colleges will be participating in the single window counselling with 1,609 seats. Candidates may approach TNEA facilitation centres on Thursday and Friday to get their grievances regarding issues such as rank, mark, and claim under preferential reservation related to B. Arch. They may also reach out through the call centre.

Online counselling

Online counselling will commence on October 8 starting with candidates under special reservation. General counselling will commence on October 9. 

Detailed schedule is available at www.tneaonline.org

