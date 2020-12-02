Bar lauds CJ for getting treated at Govt hospital

CHENNAI

02 December 2020 01:13 IST

The Madras High Court advocates on Tuesday heaped praises on Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi for having taken treatment at the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital, Chennai, after testing positive for COVID-19.

When the Chief Justice resumed hearing cases through virtual court after a break of 25 days, advocate N.G.R. Prasad said the Bar was happy to see him back in action. The CJ was also appreciated for taking treatment at a government hospital.

At this point, the CJ confessed that he had fallen victim to the pandemic because of the overreach on his part. He told the Bar that he had been visiting many trial courts in the State, to speed up various works including inauguration of new courts, before testing positive for COVID-19.

The Bar was highly appreciative of his dedication to work and wished him well. Chief Justice Sahi is due to retire from service by the end of this year on completing the age of 62. He was born on January 1, 1959.