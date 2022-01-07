Bar Council writes to DGP over searches

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has written to the Director General of Police against unauthorised searches conducted by the police at the residence and offices of lawyers in connection with alleged offences committed by their clients. BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj has urged DGP C. Sylendra Babu to instruct all his subordinates to follow the due process of law before conducting such searches . He also insisted upon initiating action against officials who had conducted unauthorised searches on the premises of advocate Thiyaga Kamarajan in September 2021 and advocate E. Marees Kumar recently.