Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry suspends six lawyers on various charges

While one of them was facing a murder case, another had been booked under the POCSO Act

Legal Correspondent
September 01, 2022 16:08 IST

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has issued orders suspending six lawyers from practice until the disposal of disciplinary proceedings initiated against them for various charges. The action had been initiated either due to complaints received against them or because of registration of criminal cases.

Explaining the charges, a notification issued by BCTNP secretary C. Rajakumar said Kuzhithurai Sub Judge in Kanniyakujmari district had complained that lawyer P. Rajendran had conceded to have been serving as a science teacher in a Government school at Kohima in Nagaland for the past 23 years without suspending his practice.

The second advocate M. Dineshkumar of Tiruvannamalai was facing a case of kidnap booked against him by Ramapuram police in Chennai and the third S. Senthilkumar of Kulithalai in Karur district was an accused in a case booked at an All Women Police Station in Kulithalai under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012.

Advocates C. Elangovan and A. Pugalendy, both from Puducherry, were suspended because they reportedly threatened and tried to bribe for obtaining recognition of their local Bar association. Action was initiated against the sixth lawyer K. Karthi of Tiruvannamalai district because a murder case was booked against him at the Arni Town Police Station.

