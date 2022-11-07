Bar Council asks list of lawyers practising here after enrolling in other States

Also calls for names of advocates who had either gained employment or doing business without getting their enrolment with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry suspended

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 21:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has requested all advocates’ associations in the State as well as the Union Territory to share with it the names of lawyers who have been practising here long after having enrolled with the bar councils in other States.

It has also called for the names of advocates who had either gained employment or doing business without getting their enrolment with the BCTNP suspended. The council had received complaints of many such persons continuing to reap the benefits of the advocates’ welfare fund schemes.

In a press communique, the BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj said it had come to the notice of the council that many advocates were continuing to practice in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry without getting their names transferred from the rolls of the bar councils in other States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that it was necessary to effect such transfers within six months of shifting practice as per the Bar Council of India rules. As per the rules, failure to apply for transfer of name from one bar council to another within the stipulated period would be considered as professional misconduct.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Similarly, it was also incumbent upon advocates who had taken up employment or engaged in business to get their enrolment with the BCTNP suspended, the chairman said. He urged the office-bearers of various bar associations to identify such advocates and report it to the council for necessary action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app