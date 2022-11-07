Bar Council asks list of lawyers practising here after enrolling in other States

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has requested all advocates’ associations in the State as well as the Union Territory to share with it the names of lawyers who have been practising here long after having enrolled with the bar councils in other States.

It has also called for the names of advocates who had either gained employment or doing business without getting their enrolment with the BCTNP suspended. The council had received complaints of many such persons continuing to reap the benefits of the advocates’ welfare fund schemes.

In a press communique, the BCTNP chairman P.S. Amalraj said it had come to the notice of the council that many advocates were continuing to practice in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry without getting their names transferred from the rolls of the bar councils in other States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that it was necessary to effect such transfers within six months of shifting practice as per the Bar Council of India rules. As per the rules, failure to apply for transfer of name from one bar council to another within the stipulated period would be considered as professional misconduct.

Similarly, it was also incumbent upon advocates who had taken up employment or engaged in business to get their enrolment with the BCTNP suspended, the chairman said. He urged the office-bearers of various bar associations to identify such advocates and report it to the council for necessary action.