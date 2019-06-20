Bar Council adopts online enrolment

Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee and Chief Justice of Madras High Court Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani on Wednesday inaugurated online enrolment of advocates with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and online verification of their antecedents through the police.
Later, Ms. Banerjee addressed the newly enrolled lawyers on professional ethics and etiquette expected of them. Chief Justice Tahilramani and Justices N. Kirubakaran and G.K. Ilanthiraiyan of the High Court spoke.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Bar Council of India co-chairman S. Prabakaran, Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan and former chief of Research and Analysis Wing P.K. Hormis Tharakan also spoke.
