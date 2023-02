February 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Bar Association has sought the assistance of the government in opening a separate POCSO court in Puducherry.

The association has passed a resolution regarding setting up of a separate POCSO court at its general body meeting here on Saturday.

The setting up of a separate court has become a necessity considering the increase in number of cases.

It also asked the government to enhance welfare fund to advocates and scholarship to young lawyers.