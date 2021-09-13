Banwarilal Purohit bids farewell to Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI

13 September 2021 01:01 IST

R.N. Ravi may assume office this week

The Governor of Tamil Nadu and Punjab as well as the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, bid farewell to Tamil Nadu on Sunday evening. Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi, who will replace Mr. Purohit, is expected to assume office later this week.

“Yes, there were many issues that tested everybody’s patience and perseverance as well as the sense of commitment and goodwill, but the result was always positive for all sections,” Mr. Purohit said in his message. “There were points at which different sections stood on the opposite sides of the divide.”

The Governor said his mind was filled with a sense of gratitude to Tamil Nadu where he found “unmitigated love” and appreciation from people in general, the bureaucracy, the academia, and most importantly the political community across a wide spectrum. “Basking in that experience, I express my most sincere gratitude towards people of all walks of life for having accepted me as an integral part of the larger society in Tamil Nadu.”

Advertising

Advertising

Major battles

Tamil Nadu saw major battles for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, he recalled. “Despite all that political acrimony, I found the State of Tamil Nadu and its people very warm and welcoming.” As a custodian of the Constitution, “I took certain positions as per the word of the statute. But I am very happy to place on record that the people from all walks of life — from the streets of Tamil Nadu to the haloed chambers of politics — understood the correct position and lent their support to my decisions in whatever manner”.

Recalling his tenure as the Chancellor of the State universities, he said he had taken certain decisions in the larger interest of consolidating the system of higher learning and received full cooperation from all quarters. His stint gave him an opportunity to know the State’s rich cultural, religious and historical traditions. He concluded: “Jai Hind, Jai Tamil Nadu.”