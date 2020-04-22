Tamil Nadu

Banned tobacco products seized in Tiruchi

A police team on Tuesday seized banned tobacco products illegally stocked in a house in Woraiyur area here. Acting on a tip off, a police team went to Perumal Koil Street and seized the contraband weighing about 30 to 35 kilograms stocked in two boxes.

Police said the contraband was seized from the house of Sivakumar who has been named as the accused.

