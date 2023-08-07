Banned gutkha products seized from godown in Chidambaram

August 07, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CUDDALORE

On Monday the police seized 24 gunny bags containing banned gutkha and tobacco products from a godown at Singarathoppu, near Chidambaram. Following a tip-off, a team conducted a surprise check in the godown. The team found banned gutkha and tobacco products. Preliminary investigations revealed that Arun Kumar, 34, of Chidambaram, and Abbas Ali, 42, of Jamal Nagar, had allegedly smuggled the gutkha products from Karnataka and stocked them in the godown. Further investigations are on.