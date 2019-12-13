Banned gutkha, plastic items seized from Vellore godowns

Three tonnes of gutkha sachets meant for distribution in the open market, about 1.5 tonnes of nicotine content food products and five tonnes of banned plastic items were seized from godowns here on Thursday by food safety officials.

Officials led by Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram, conducted a raid at a godown on Sunnambukara Street in Vellore and found that several packets of banned plastic items were stacked in the godown. Plastic tumblers, plates, cups and packets worth ₹8 lakh and food products with nicotine content worth ₹ 15 lakh were confiscated .

The team also raided neighbourhood godowns and seized plastic materials stored in bags.

Same street

It may be recalled the officials raided other godowns on the same street and seized over ₹15 lakh during the past few days. Designated official, S.P. Suresh and revenue officials who accompanied the team sealed the godown.

Vellore Tahsildar, Saravanan, Vellore Corporation Health Officer, Manivannan and District Distribution Officer Baby Indira participated in the day long proceedings, which extended till late hours.

If needed the teams are expected to conduct similar raids elsewhere in the city, which is known for its retailing connectivity with neighbouring districts as well as States.

“The crackdown would continue on the banned plastic items and stringent action would be initiated against the errant traders involved in transporting, supplying and trading such materials,” said Mr. Suresh.