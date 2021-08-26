Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 26 August 2021 01:00 IST
Comments
Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized, three held
Updated: 26 August 2021 01:00 IST
Special police team search car at Valavanur, leading to seizure
The police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile and seized six gunny sacks containing banned gutkha and pan masala products here.
Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted a car at Valavanur on the Puducherry-Villupuram Road.
The police team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found the bags containing gutkha and pan masala.
The police identified the accused as M. Nitish Kumar, 19, and A. Shahul Hamid, 55, of Madukarai. Further investigations are on.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...