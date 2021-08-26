Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized, three held

Special police team search car at Valavanur, leading to seizure

The police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile and seized six gunny sacks containing banned gutkha and pan masala products here.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted a car at Valavanur on the Puducherry-Villupuram Road.

The police team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found the bags containing gutkha and pan masala.

The police identified the accused as M. Nitish Kumar, 19, and A. Shahul Hamid, 55, of Madukarai. Further investigations are on.