Tamil Nadu

Banned gutkha and tobacco products seized, three held

PUDUCHERRY, 25 Aug. 2021: Police personnel with the arrested and banned gutkha packets seized from them during a vehicle check at Valavanur on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement   | Photo Credit: Handout_E_Mail

The police on Wednesday arrested three persons, including a juvenile and seized six gunny sacks containing banned gutkha and pan masala products here.

Following a tip-off on the movement of the contraband, a special police team intercepted a car at Valavanur on the Puducherry-Villupuram Road.

The police team conducted a thorough search of the vehicle and found the bags containing gutkha and pan masala.

The police identified the accused as M. Nitish Kumar, 19, and A. Shahul Hamid, 55, of Madukarai. Further investigations are on.


