Banks will function from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:55 IST

Branches will function with one-third of their staff

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC)-Tamil Nadu has said that business hours of banks will continue to be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., from May 24 to 30, and the branches will function with one-third staff strength, on rotation basis, following the government’s announcement to enforce an intense lockdown in the State.

Working hours of branches will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Administrative/zonal/regional/back offices will function as per normal working hours, it said in a communication to banks.

Bank branches will provide basic essential services — cash transaction (accepting deposits and cash withdrawals), remittances, NEFT, RTGS and government business and clearing of cheques, among other things, it said.

Banks need to ensure that all alternate delivery channels like bank ATMs/cash deposit machines/cash recyclers and banking correspondent services are kept fully functional at all times, it added.

All other COVID-19, as advised in earlier communications, like the use of face mask, washing of hands at regular intervals and maintaining physical distancing, norms shall be strictly adhered to, it added.