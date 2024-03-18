Banks told to watch out for suspicious transactions

March 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Ahead of the General Elections, banks in Kallakurichi district have been asked to strictly monitor and report all doubtful transactions that cross the permissible limits fixed by the Election Commission of India.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath directed bank officials to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct. Banks must report to the nodal officers if they come across anybody transferring large amounts from one account to another, cash transfers from one account to multiple accounts. Such transactions should be reported to the authorities and the details should be registered in the Election Seizure Management System, he said.

Mr. Jatavath said that political parties and candidates should provide details of public meetings such as venue and time in the prescribed format. Prior permission was a requisite to conduct public meetings.

Those seeking permission for using public address system in propaganda vehicles should get no-objection certificates from the police. Those publishing election-related pamphlets and wall posters should publish the details of the printers and the publishers.

The Collector also appealed to people and traders to carry valid documents while travelling with excess cash.

The district control room numbers are 1800 425 7018, 04151 - 2222001, 04151 - 222002, 222OO3 and 222004. The public can also contact toll free number 1950 for complaints.

People can lodge complaints with regard to violation of the model code of conduct through C-Vigil mobile application and Suvidha application. On the C-Vigil application, the people can upload photos and videos and lodge their complaints.

