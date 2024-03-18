GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Banks told to watch out for suspicious transactions

March 18, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the General Elections, banks in Kallakurichi district have been asked to strictly monitor and report all doubtful transactions that cross the permissible limits fixed by the Election Commission of India.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath directed bank officials to strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct. Banks must report to the nodal officers if they come across anybody transferring large amounts from one account to another, cash transfers from one account to multiple accounts. Such transactions should be reported to the authorities and the details should be registered in the Election Seizure Management System, he said.

Mr. Jatavath said that political parties and candidates should provide details of public meetings such as venue and time in the prescribed format. Prior permission was a requisite to conduct public meetings.

Those seeking permission for using public address system in propaganda vehicles should get no-objection certificates from the police. Those publishing election-related pamphlets and wall posters should publish the details of the printers and the publishers.

The Collector also appealed to people and traders to carry valid documents while travelling with excess cash.

The district control room numbers are 1800 425 7018, 04151 - 2222001, 04151 - 222002, 222OO3 and 222004. The public can also contact toll free number 1950 for complaints.

People can lodge complaints with regard to violation of the model code of conduct through C-Vigil mobile application and Suvidha application. On the C-Vigil application, the people can upload photos and videos and lodge their complaints. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.