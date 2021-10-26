Tamil Nadu

Banks should work with govt.: CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday called upon banks to join hands with the State government to uplift the poor and the downtrodden by extending loans to them.

Speaking at the Special State-Level Bankers Committee meeting on the Secretariat campus, he said banks played a key role in executing the government’s policies. “The contribution of banks is very valuable, especially during a pandemic,” Mr. Stalin said, urging banks to extend loans to students, farmers and entrepreneurs, among others.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, MD and CEO of the Indian Overseas Bank P.P. Sengupta and senior officials were present.


