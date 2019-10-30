Banks put up customer outreach stalls in Puducherry

A two-day customer outreach programme led by the State Level Bankers’ Committee, Union Territory of Puducherry, in co-ordination with all the banks in the city, began here on Tuesday.

The initiative is in line with the directive of Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, to provide access to credit for retail, agriculture, vehicle, home, MSME, education and personal loans in order to cash in on the festive season.

Stalls have been set up by the banks at the JIPMER auditorium to extend various credit facilities. The services range across bank account opening (Savings Bank account and BSBD account), Aadhaar seeding and authentication with consent of the account-holder, mobile seeding, enrolment for PMJJBY, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana.

Bank personnel are also assisting visitors to download and use the and BHIM app on mobiles.

A NABARD pavilion is providing awareness and facilitation regarding agricultural credit, credit through SHG etc., and its various other schemes while the SIDBI stall has information regarding MSME products.

INDSETI (Indian Bank Self Employment Training Institute) has set up a stall to provide information regarding training programmes and has displayed products manufactured by trainees of the institute while a Financial Literacy and Credit Counselling centre is rendering counselling services.

The inaugural function was attended by K.S. Sudhakara Rao, General Manager, MSME, Indian Bank, Corporate Office, B. Veeraraghavan, convenor-SLBC, Indian Bank, R. Balaji, RM, SBI, Hari Madhu, CRM, IOB, S. Rajesh, RM, Canara Bank, Pulla Rao, RM, Union Bank of India, Uma Gurumurthy, DDM, NABARD, Margret Laetitia, chairperson, PBGB, V. Jothi, AGM, Bank of India, Edwin Paul, AGM, UCO Bank and A. Udayakumar, LDM, Puducherry.