Banks in Tamil Nadu to function from 10 am to 2 pm until May 3

Banks in the State will provide services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on April 15 till May 3 (the last day of the extended lockdown), the State Level Bankers’ Committee said on Wednesday.

Depending on the availability of staff, banks shall run their branches with skeletal staff (50% staff, on rotation basis), it said in a circular. Further, it stated that in areas where a bank has more than one branch in close proximity, the bank may keep selective branches open after due consultation with the District Administration, to provide basic banking services.

On March 23, banks were advised to provide banking services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Subsequently, these business hours were restored to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in anticipation of huge crowds at branches to withdraw the relief amounts by the government under various schemes and regular pensions among others, the circular said.

“The situation was reviewed. The crediting of relief amount to Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders and pensions is completed and withdrawal is happening gradually. The public are completing their transactions by around 1 p.m. as lockdown is strictly enforced by the authorities. Besides, the footfall of the branches is lesser than the expected,” the circular said.

Member banks in the State are requested to educate and encourage their customers to make use of alternate delivery channels and opt for digital transactions too, the circular said.