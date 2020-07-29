Banks directed to follow RBI circulars

CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that all banks should follow circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India on March 16 and 20, requiring them to devise a mechanism to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their branches and encourage measures such as work from home as far as possible.

Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha also directed the State government to facilitate issuance of e-passes to bank employees stranded in other districts.

The directions were issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by N. Rajagopal, general secretary of the State unit of the Bank Employees’ Federation of India.

‘Instructions issued’

The judges recorded the submission of RBI counsel Chevanan Mohan that the RBI had already issued necessary instructions to individual banks on the protocol to be followed without disrupting banking services.

He also said that the situation was constantly being reviewed.

Pointing out that the present case was filed in March, Mr. Mohan said that much had changed since then.

“We are now in unlock 2.0 and therefore the prayers sought for by the petitioner, such as permitting bank staff to work in the nearest branches and encouraging work from home among employees have already been addressed,” Mr. Mohan added.