Banks directed to follow RBI circulars

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that all banks should follow circulars issued by the Reserve Bank of India on March 16 and 20, requiring them to devise a mechanism to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their branches and encourage measures such as work from home as far as possible.
Justices M.M. Sundresh and R. Hemalatha also directed the State government to facilitate issuance of e-passes to bank employees stranded in other districts.
The directions were issued while disposing of a writ petition filed by N. Rajagopal, general secretary of the State unit of the Bank Employees’ Federation of India.
‘Instructions issued’
The judges recorded the submission of RBI counsel Chevanan Mohan that the RBI had already issued necessary instructions to individual banks on the protocol to be followed without disrupting banking services.
He also said that the situation was constantly being reviewed.
Pointing out that the present case was filed in March, Mr. Mohan said that much had changed since then.
“We are now in unlock 2.0 and therefore the prayers sought for by the petitioner, such as permitting bank staff to work in the nearest branches and encouraging work from home among employees have already been addressed,” Mr. Mohan added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath