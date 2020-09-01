Banks can take a call on certain members of staff attending office, Committee says

The State Level Bankers’ Committee -- Tamil Nadu has issued instructions to its member banks, following the government’s decision to allow banks to function with 100% staff

The State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) -- Tamil Nadu, has said that its member banks can decide with respect to pregnant staff/staff who have co-morbidities, on their attending office.

The State government has allowed banks to function with 100% staff, following which SLBC has issued instructions to its member banks.

All bank branches/offices in the State shall function with 100% staff under normal working hours, since the complete lockdown has been cancelled on Sundays, those bank branches/offices working on Sundays shall function as usual from September 1, 2020, according to the instructions.

Staff from containment zones need not attend office, however prior permission from the relevant authorities should be obtained, it said.

The functioning of banks in containment zones shall continue to be guided by the directions given by the appropriate authorities, the circular said.

SLBC also noted that the footfall in branches is expected to increase as both the public, private bus transport and Metro Rail services resume.

In anticipation of increased foot falls, it has instructed all banks, ATMs, Cash Deposit Machines and cash recyclers to be kept functional.

Member banks are requested to pro-actively deploy their business correspondents to minimise the crowd at branches and encourage transactions through electronic channels to withdraw cash and mobile ATMs with sufficient cash can be arranged whenever required, SLBC said.

It also said precautionary measures like wearing of face masks, hand gloves, use of sanitisers and adhering to physical distancing norms shall be strictly followed.

As Skills and Industrial Training Institutes shall be permitted to function from September 21, banks which have such facilities shall prepare themselves for functioning by following the standard operating procedures issued by the government, SLBC said.