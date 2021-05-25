Banking staff can commute by two-wheelers

But they should carry authorisation letters from banks, says govt.

Banking staff will be permitted to travel in two-wheelers during the intense lockdown provided the respective banks issue authorisation letters, the government told the State Level the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC)-Tamil Nadu.

The committee met the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, on Monday seeking clarity on government’s directive that staff of essential services shall not be permitted to travel on two-wheelers from May 25.

The staff members commuting by two-wheelers should carry the authorisation letter along with their ID card, SLBC said in a communication to banks.

It told banks to operate with one-third staff on rotation basis during the intense lockdown. Business hours would be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, it said.