Banking operations suspected in parts of Vellore district

Ranipet District Collector, S. Divyadharshini ordered suspension of banking operations in Panapakkam, Melvisharam and Arakkonam regions. The decision comes in the wake of the spread of COVID-19, she said.

However, ATMs in the nearby areas would function and the customers can also use netbanking and mobile banking facilities to avoid visiting their bank branches until the issue was settled down, said a bank official from Vellore.

These areas saw a sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 patients on Saturday when results of 18 persons were announced as positive, taking the tally in the district to 23.

The break-up, as released by the district administration, is Melvisharam 10, Kalmelkuppam 5, Walajah 4, Arakkonam 1, Arcot 1, Panapakkam 1 and Banavaram 1.

The lead district manager had sought the advice of the district administration on banking operations in the region and the District Collector announced her decision on Saturday.

Ms. Divyadharshini advised the banks to depute their officials and staff to other branches if there was requirement.

The list of bank branches to be closed are: Panapakkam: Canara Bank, Bank of India, Lakshmi Vilas Bank; Melvisharam: Indian Bank, City Union Bank and the State Bank of India; Arakkonam: Indian Bank, Federal Bank, Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank, Canara Bank, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Andhra Bank (Indian Bank), IDBI Bank, City Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Karur Vysya Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and the Suryoday Small Finance Bank.