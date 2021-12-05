Bank unions protest privatisation

CHENNAI

05 December 2021 00:54 IST

United Forum of Bank Unions, Tamil Nadu held a protest near Valluvar Kottam against privatisation of banks and the proposed Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, led the protest. According to a release on Friday, Mr. Venkatachalam met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and submitted a memorandum seeking his support.

Advertising

Advertising