Bank security guard shoots assailant, foils murder attempt

In a daring act, an armed security guard, posted at the Canara Bank in Manamadurai, shot an assailant when he attempted to hack a person inside the bank to wreak vengeance for the murder of an AMMK functionary.

When Thangamani, 35, one of the accused in AMMK office-bearer Saravanan’s murder case, ran into the bank and hid behind the security guard on being chased and attacked by a gang wielding billhooks, the guard, V. Chella Nehru, shot one of the assailants below his knee and saved Thangamani’s life.

After the security guard opened fire from his double-barrel breech-loading gun, the assailants, including the bullet-injured accused, identified as Tamilselvan, 30, fled the spot, the police said.

V. Chella Nehru, the security guard. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Thangamani, who suffered multiple cuts on the shoulder and the head, was rushed to the Sivaganga Medical College Hospital.

Within hours, the police secured Tamilselvan, who couldn’t flee and was left behind by his accomplices, and admitted him to a government hospital. Special police teams also arrested another accused, identified as Boominathan, and launched a hunt for two others.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena, Superintendent of Police R. Rohit Nathan and senior police officials visited the bank and appreciated the security guard for showing exemplary presence of mind and saving a person’s life.

Out on bail

The police said Thangamani, who was out on bail, had gone to the Marakadai bus stop when the assailants, wearing helmets and carrying billhooks, attempted to hack him to death. Sensing trouble, he ran into the bank in a bid to escape the assailants. As the gang members chased him and started hacking him inside the bank, the security guard came to his rescue. When the assailants attacked him, the bank staff threw chairs, paperweight and other items at them, but to no avail. Thangamani was admitted to the Sivaganga Medical College hospital. His condition was stable, the SP said. One Ganesh, who also suffered injuries when he tried to help Thangamani, was also stable, the SP added.

Saravanan was hacked to death by a gang while he was on a morning walk in Manamadurai on May 26, also as revenge for a murder attempt, the police said.