A mobile ATM van of the Bank of India was inaugurated at the zonal office. The ATM vans will be visiting various areas to cater to the customers.
Bank of India’s Mobile ATM inaugurated
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 26, 2021 12:34:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bank-of-indias-mobile-atm-inaugurated/article37693840.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story