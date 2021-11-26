Officials from the Bank of India visited CSI Higher Secondary School for the Deaf in Santhome and donated a photocopy machine and fans for classrooms as a part of their CSR activity. The students put up a cultural programme. Monika Kalia, Executive Director, Bank of India; Sharda Bhushan Rai ,General Manager, NBG(S); Subrata Kumar Roy, Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone; and Ashok Venkatesh Padiyar, Deputy Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone; were among those who visited the school.
Bank of India donates to CSI school for hearing impaired
