Tamil Nadu

Bank of India donates to CSI school for hearing impaired

Officials from the Bank of India visited CSI Higher Secondary School for the Deaf in Santhome and donated a photocopy machine and fans for classrooms as a part of their CSR activity. The students put up a cultural programme. Monika Kalia, Executive Director, Bank of India; Sharda Bhushan Rai ,General Manager, NBG(S); Subrata Kumar Roy, Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone; and Ashok Venkatesh Padiyar, Deputy Zonal Manager, Chennai Zone; were among those who visited the school.


