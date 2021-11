CHENNAI

21 November 2021 01:08 IST

Bank of Baroda launched a property expo at SIET College, Teynampet, on Saturday. The expo, which was inaugurated by M. Lakshmi, chief executive officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, will be open till 7 p.m. on November 21.

The fair featured developments from more than 30 builders, according to a press release.

