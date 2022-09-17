Bank of Baroda opens corporate cluster in Chennai

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 20:59 IST

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has opened its mid corporate cluster (south) Chennai, which will cater to the needs of mid corporate segment by strengthening its operating model, branch network, credit decision making and will help in meeting financial requirements of such corporates in southern States. This was opened by the bank’s executive director Debadatta Chand and chief general manager Subrat Kumar. S. Rengarajan, general manager – cluster head (south) Chennai, and Saravanakumar. A, general manager and zonal head – Chennai zone, were present. 

