Bank of Baroda launches ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ in T.N.

November 22, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Bank of Baroda launched the sixth edition of ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’ in Tamil Nadu, its annual two-week-long engagement programme focused on agrarian economy. The farmer engagement programme will go on till November 30. The bank’s Chennai zone organised a farmers’ event at Nallampatti village in Dindigul, as part of the ‘Baroda Kisan Pakhwada’. It was inaugurated by Saravanakumar A, zonal head – Chennai zone, Bank of Baroda and Jaikishan M, Regional Manager, Madurai Region, Bank of Baroda.

