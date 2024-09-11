Bank loans disbursed to women’s SHGs in Cuddalore

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributed bank loans to the tune of ₹101.73 crore to 1,521 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) here on Monday.

At an event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women, they distributed loans to 19,186 members of various SHGs, a release said.

Under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, poverty alleviation initiatives through SHGS were being implemented in rural and peri-urban areas. The programme looks to disburse loans worth ₹1,374 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal. As of date, 1,741 SHGs have received ₹507.39 crore as group loans through the initiative.

