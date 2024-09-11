GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bank loans disbursed to women’s SHGs in Cuddalore

Updated - September 11, 2024 12:01 am IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributed bank loans to the tune of ₹101.73 crore to 1,521 women’s self-help groups (SHGs) here on Monday.

At an event hosted by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for the Development of Women, they distributed loans to 19,186 members of various SHGs, a release said.

Under the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Mission, poverty alleviation initiatives through SHGS were being implemented in rural and peri-urban areas. The programme looks to disburse loans worth ₹1,374 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal. As of date, 1,741 SHGs have received ₹507.39 crore as group loans through the initiative.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:00 am IST

