Bank employees stage protest

Nationwide strike against privatisation of public sector banks

Members of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) staged a demonstration in front of the SBI branch in Katpadi on Friday.

The UFBU, representing over 10 lakh bank employees, had called for a nationwide bank strike against privatisation of public sector banks. According to a press release from the Unit Secretary of State Bank of India Officer Association (SBIOA), Vellore, the bank employees demanded withdrawal of Banking Laws (Amendment Bill 2021) and enactment of stringent law to recover bad debts from wilful defaulters which is affecting the profit of the PSBs.

The demonstration was presided over by D.Kalaivani, State Bank of India Officer Association (SBIOA) Arcot zonal secretary, affiliated to AIBOC-UFBU Vellore co-ordination committee.

V.Rajadurai, unit secretary of State Bank of India Officer Association (SBIOA), Vellore Branch, State Bank Staff Union (SBSU) Deputy General Secretary A.Saleem, Assistant General Secretary R.Gopinath, Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) M.Sivabalan, Vellore Zonal Secretary, Bank of India Officer Association S.Giridharan and SBI Katpadi Branch Manager Sashank participated.